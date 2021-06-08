Doobie Brothers to play in Quad-Cities

Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees the Doobie Brothers are coming to the Moline Taxslayer Center on August 28.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, June 11.

The North American tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding. Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back on tour together for the first time in almost 25 years.

The Doobie Brothers represent a diverse range of American musical styles, incorporating elements of Rock n’ Roll, Blues, Soul, Folk, Country, Bluegrass, and R&B.

Ticket prices are $37.50, $49.50, $69.50 and $89.50 with a limited number of VIP seats also available. Tickets are on sale Friday at the TaxSlayer Center box office and on-line at Ticketmaster.com.

Quad-City Times​

