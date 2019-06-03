The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is moving its 34th Mississippi Valley Blues Festival to Murphy Park at The Bend in East Moline because of recent record-setting flooding along the Mississippi River.
The Blues Society was told on May 21 that LeClaire Park in Davenport would not be an option for the 2019 Blues Festival, according to a news release issued by the Blue Socierty.
The Society's Board of Directors voted to negotiate with The Bend in East Moline, and an agreement was finalized between The Bend/Murphy Park and the Mississippi Valley Blues Society.
The 2019 Blues Festival will go on as planned at the new location on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.
Murphy Park is located at 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline.
The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is a non-profit organization, that works hard to fulfill their mission statement by providing Blues entertainment and blues education to both the Illinois and the Iowa Quad Cities and surrounding areas.
In 2014, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society was awarded the International Blues Foundation's top award in the "Blues Festival" and "Keeping the Blues Alive!"categories for their 30th Anniversary Festival.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The Mississippi Valley Blues Society's endurance in overcoming the many years of relocating the festival due to flooding was stated as one of the main reasons for the award.
Murphy Park has many of the the same elements that give the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival that down home and non-commercial feel to it that lets fest-goers sit back, relax, and enjoy an incredible lineup of Blues talent.
Music will be on two stages, along with food vendors, BluesKool for the kids and adults, and plenty of Blues fans enjoying the breeze off the Mississippi River.
Gates open at 4 p.m. on July 5 and at noon on July 6.