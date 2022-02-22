 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons bring 2022 tour to Taxslayer Center

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in concert.

Music legend Frankie Valli is heading back on tour with the Four Seasons, and will land in the Quad-Cities this April.

The group will perform 8 p.m. April 9 at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets are available for purchase online

Valli and the Four Seasons were first set to perform at the Taxslayer Center in June 2020 and then in June 2021, but were postponed. Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be valid for the April performance. Masks are required at the event. 

The original Four Seasons group, of which Valli is the only member still touring, holds 71 chart hits and has sold approximately 170 million records worldwide. 

