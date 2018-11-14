Try 1 month for 99¢

By the end of this weekend, you could discover your new favorite musician, and, maybe share a conversation or whiskey drink with them.

That’s the brief version of what GAS Feed & Seed Festival, which returns to downtown Davenport this weekend for the fourth time since February 2017, is all about.

About 20 rising musical acts, representing a variety of genres and based in cities spanning the country, and a handful of comedians are on the lineup for GAS Feed & Seed, presented by Moeller Nights, which kicks off Thursday evening and runs through Saturday at two downtown Davenport music venues: the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., and the nearby Stardust, 218 Iowa St.

The festival aims to introduce attendees to up-and-coming bands as well as bring back acts who have played, to receptive audiences, in the area within the last year or so. And, because of its intimate settings, the three-day event comes with a close-knit feel, allowing fest-goers and musicians to interact in between shows. Think of it like this: Each set comes with an informal meet-and-greet that you don’t have to stand in line or upgrade your ticket to experience.

Speaking of tickets, here is some info about those: One-day passes cost between $20 and $30, a two-day pass for Friday and Saturday shows costs $40 and a three-day pass costs $50. To purchase tickets, visit moellernights.com/gas.

With all of that being said, many of the names on the schedule (which you can find in full attached to this story) may be new to you and to the Quad-City market.

So, read on for details on seven acts you don’t want to miss at this weekend’s GAS Feed & Seed Festival.

 

