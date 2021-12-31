Getting back to being expressive again: Opera Quad Cities hosts its first performance in two years

Opera Quad Cities was set to put on "Madame Butterfly" next in June 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Originally they rescheduled it for June 2021, but then decided it needed to go on the back-burner completely until things felt more safe.

Canceling the show felt like it took the wind right out of May's sails. The organization was growing, gaining new audiences, then no one could perform at all.

It's a hard feeling to describe as a performer, May said, not being able to do the thing you love for the public.

"It's like the rug was pulled out from under you completely," May said. "Everything stopped."

Apostolidi, who came to the U.S. from Greece to study, said the best part of any performance is getting to see the audience's reaction. They prepare pieces for months leading up to recitals, and performing for the public is the culmination and reward for all that work.

"When COVID came, it took away this chance," she said.

Performing virtually has just not been the same, she said. She and Fahrenkrug study together at Louisiana State University.