The Quad-City Gospel Festival and VAR Productions has announced a reunion concert for The To…

The Thompson Community Singers

The Rev. Milton Brunson formed the original Thompson Community Singers in 1948.

The group, affectionately known as The Tommies, played the Chicago Gospel Festival in Grant Park, the Apollo Theater and Madison Square Garden in New York, and performed on stages in England and Italy.

In 1992, The Tommies hit the top spot on the gospel charts with "My Mind Is Made Up," and subsequently earned multiple Grammy nominations.

They earned a Grammy for "Through God's Eyes." The group's other achievements also include five Billboard No. 1 albums.

To hear The Tommies, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogQ5IAlUxXU