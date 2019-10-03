With zeal and a Grammy-Award-winning sound, The Tommies Reunion is coming to the Quad-Cities.
Founded by the late Rev. Milton Brunson, The Thompson Community Singers (affectionately known as The Tommies) burst onto the gospel music scene in 1972, said Susan Parker, founder of the Quad-City Gospel Festival.
A night with the Tommies is an “old-school” evening of worship, Parker said.
The Tommies, from the Chicago area, had several hit albums and songs. From 1989-1995, the group earned four Grammy nominations and earned a Grammy Award for the Best Gospel Album by A Choir or Chorus.
The Tommies’ repertoire includes “Great Faith, “Yet I Trust You,” “Shout,” “He Worked It Out,” “It’s Gonna Rain” and “Safe In His Arms.”
Parker is delighted the Gospel Festival has a hand in bringing the group to the Quad-Cities.
Because she was acquainted with the Chicago Gospel Festival, Parker thought it would be a good idea to have something like it in the Quad-Cities.
“At that time we didn’t have anything like that," she said. "I went with that idea, and got with a couple of other people.” One was Bettina McWilliams, also from the Quad-Cities. “She was a listening ear,” Parker said. “She was my co-chair for many years to come.
“When you hear the songs, it’s like ‘I remember that song! I didn’t know they sang that.' For us to get them in this area is amazing.
“We hope the Quad-City community comes out in droves. Then we can get more artists like this.”
She said often performers hesitate to come to the area because they are afraid people won’t turn out.
One person asked her “Why should I pay to hear the gospel?” Parker answered, “The same reason you would pay to hear a secular artist.”
“They make the word of God real. They sing it in a way you picture the word of God, you can picture the story. Like a story in the Bible, they make it real-life for you.”
Sometimes the songs aren’t scriptural, Parker said. “Every time I hear ‘Safe In His Arms,’ I just cry. It’s letting me know I’m safe in the arms of Jesus.
“If you’re not a believer yet, and you don’t have a walk of faith, come. God brings down, the choir reaches out. You have to come with an open heart.”
Gospel music can get you through the hardest times and the best times, she said. “Coming to the concert will be just like coming to a church service.”
No denomination is involved, she said. “This is open for everyone, all races, creeds and colors.”
If you’re having problems (or someone you know is) and would benefit from the evening, “Just give me a call,” Parker said. “We’ll make it happen for them. Everybody should experience a Grammy Award-winning choir at some point in their life.
“It’s going to be a night of pure worship and praise to God.”