Hall of Famers Chicago coming to the TaxSlayer

Chicago is coming April 19 to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday.
Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era," by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time.
Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades with 2021 marking the band’s 54th consecutive year of touring.
Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Robert Lamm and James Pankow became inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as, "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday In The Park," "Feelin' Stronger Every Day," "Make Me Smile," and many others.
Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.