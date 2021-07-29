'It will make you feel alive': Raccoon Motel returns to Quad-Cities with unique shows

One of the criticisms Sean Moeller heard about the original Raccoon Motel was how the space felt too hipster, too cool to see shows in.

With the new Raccoon Motel, Moeller — a co-owner along with John McDermott and Eric Swanson — hopes to create a sanctuary more than just a music venue.

"I want everybody to just feel like this is an inclusive place where you can come there, it will make you feel alive, you feel like you can be yourself," Moeller said. "Maybe hopefully you're going to feel moved and you're going to actually experience something that you didn't think you were going to be able to experience in the Quad-Cities."

The Raccoon Motel will hold its first show Friday at its new location, 315 E 2nd St. Pop artist Claud will be the first to grace the new space's stage, with singer/songwriter Christian Lee Huton.

Co-owner John McDermott said the new Raccoon Motel's capacity is larger than the original, holding 175 people. This allows for a larger pool of artists to perform, and more people to come enjoy shows. He's feeling "cautiously optimistic" about the opening as they finish working on the space.

"We're excited to be here and look forward to having everyone down," McDermott said.