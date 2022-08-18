'It's been 40 years of really having a lot of fun:' Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops presents music of Elton John

Charles Abplanalp doesn't remember every specific moment of the first Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops, but one memory he easily recalls is the crowds — the outdoor concert was popular from the very beginning.

Before the themes and centering the music of commercially popular artists, Quad-Cities residents would flock to the LeClaire Park Bandshell to hear the Quad City Symphony Orchestra play catchy tunes and light off fireworks. Abplanalp has remained a constant in the concert alongside the "1812 Overture," and "Stars and Stripes Forever" for four decades now, and still loves picking up his violin and performing the hits.

"It's been 40 years of really having a lot of fun," Abplanalp said.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra will present the music of Elton John alongside and a fireworks show 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the 40th-annual Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops in LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.

While reserved plots have been sold out, general admission tickets are available at qcso.org and will be sold at the gate starting at 4 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults starting Aug. 19 and $3 for children ages 3-13. Guests will go through a security checkpoint screening at the gate before entering the event.

Quad City Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brian Baxter said symphony-goers helped pick the 2022 Riverfront Pops theme through a survey. Elton John was among the top choices from the public, so the symphony will play the pop icon's hits, including "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me!"

Abplanalp has been with the orchestra for around 45 years, he said, playing violin, viola and electric bass. In the early years of Riverfront Pops, he would play electric bass for the majority of the show before switching to violin for the ending pieces. Now, he sticks to violin and listens to the cover bands and other performers rock out.

Seeing the people crowd into LeClaire Park is one of Abplanalp's favorite part of the Pops, he said. Having moved out of the Quad-Cities, the summer concert gives him a chance to connect with people he hasn't seen in a while and watch them enjoy the music.

"I still know a lot of people in the Quad-Cities, and they come up to the front of the bandshell when they're there, talking to me and waving, students and ex-students and close friends and all of that," Abplanalp said. "It's fun."

There have been a few hiccups over the years, most recently flooding moving the show onto the Arsenal, but all-in-all every performance has been a success, Abplanalp said. Between the rare sprinkle of rain, bugs getting squished onto sheet music and fireworks debris fluttering into the bandshell on occasion, Abplanalp and the symphony have been able to give the Quad-Cities quite a show.

Abplanalp may be the only musician to play all 40 Riverfront Pops concerts, but Baxter said the symphony has plenty of performers who have been around for decades. The veterans play alongside the symphony's young professionals, passing along lessons.

"It sort of, to me, demonstrates the strength of our culture here, and the strength of our orchestra and that people want to be a part of it," Baxter said.