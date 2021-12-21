 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert to perform at 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair
0 Comments
topical alert

Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert to perform at 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair

  • 0

The Mississippi Valley Fair has filled up two more of its grandstand acts for the 2022 fair, bringing Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert to Davenport next August. 

Kid Rock will perform Aug. 2, and Gilbert, a country music star, will perform Aug. 6. 

Joining them on the grandstand stage are Toby Keith, performing Aug. 7, Jimmie Allen on Aug. 4 and Carly Pearce on Aug. 5. No grandstand act has been announced for Aug. 3. 

The Mississippi Valley Fair is scheduled for Aug. 2-7. For more information on shows and tickets, visit the fair's website

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bette Midler slammed for calling West Virginia 'poor, illiterate and strung out'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News