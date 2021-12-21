Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert to perform at 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair

The Mississippi Valley Fair has filled up two more of its grandstand acts for the 2022 fair, bringing Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert to Davenport next August.

Kid Rock will perform Aug. 2, and Gilbert, a country music star, will perform Aug. 6.

Joining them on the grandstand stage are Toby Keith, performing Aug. 7, Jimmie Allen on Aug. 4 and Carly Pearce on Aug. 5. No grandstand act has been announced for Aug. 3.

The Mississippi Valley Fair is scheduled for Aug. 2-7. For more information on shows and tickets, visit the fair's website.

