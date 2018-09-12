Kiss the Sky: The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience will return to Circa '21 for one performance Thursday, Oct. 4.
Songs include "Fire," "Hey Joe," "Foxy Lady," Voodoo Child," "Purple Haze" and "All Along the Watchtower." Each member of the group was selected for their ability to look and sound like members of the original projects, the Experience, The Band of Gypsys and Sun and Rainbows.
Jimmy Bleu leads the band and is the longest-running Hendrix tribute artist in the world. He met Hendrix in 1968 as a member of the official Hendrix fan club while at Warner/Reprise Records. He got Hendrix to speak at his high school of the performing arts in New York City.
Bleu attended Berklee College of Music on the recommendation of Hendrix and became an artist signed to Columbia/Def Jam. Venues include MTV's Rock the Vote Tour and the Atlanta Pop Festival on BBC, for PBS. He's opened for acts such as Foghat, Aerosmith and Graham Central Station. He also produced and starred in an Off-Broadway play on the life of Jimi Hendrix.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show.
To see the performance, call 309-786-7733, ext. 2 to reserve seats. Tickets can also be purchased at the theater's ticket office at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.