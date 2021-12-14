Korn to bring new album tour to the TaxSlayer Center

Korn is heading to the Quad-Cities to celebrate the release of a new studio album.
After the new album, "Requiem," is released in February, the American metal band will tour the U.S. throughout March with guests Chevelle and Code Orange. They'll perform March 25 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
General tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster 9 a.m. Dec. 17. Prices will range from $29.50-$105.
Korn will also make stops in Springfield, Mo., Kansas City, Mo., Des Moines and Madison, Wis.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today