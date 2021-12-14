 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Korn to bring new album tour to the TaxSlayer Center
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Korn to bring new album tour to the TaxSlayer Center

  • 0
Korn

Korn is returning to the TaxSlayer Center on March 25.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Korn is heading to the Quad-Cities to celebrate the release of a new studio album.

After the new album, "Requiem," is released in February, the American metal band will tour the U.S. throughout March with guests Chevelle and Code Orange. They'll perform March 25 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

General tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster 9 a.m. Dec. 17. Prices will range from $29.50-$105. 

Korn will also make stops in Springfield, Mo., Kansas City, Mo., Des Moines and Madison, Wis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘General Hospital’ star Ingo Rademacher sues ABC over vaccine mandate

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News