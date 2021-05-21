Live music is back in the Quad-Cities. Here are five places to hear it.

Mask mandates and social distancing requirements are loosening up, and with fewer restrictions, live music is making a very welcome comeback this month. Here are five places to hear it:
Starlight Revue Music Series
Rock Island Parks and Rec brings free live music to Lincoln Park Band Shell, 11th Street and 38th Avenue, Rock Island at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in summer. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, the whole family is welcome. For a full schedule, visit facebook.com/events/186050876699809/
May 25: Troy Rangel & Friends
June 1: The Tailfins
June 8: Crooked Cactus Band
June 15: Gray Wolf
June 22: The Hotrods
June 29: 20th Anniversary Concert: Josh Duffee Orchestra
Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series
Moline Centre presents a free concert series at Bass Street Landing at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Bring a lawn chair, there's food and drink available for sale. (No outside alcohol allowed.) It's family friendly. For a full schedule, visit facebook.com/duhshuh/posts/10165101969880142
June 3: First Impression
June 10: Minus Six
June 17: Gray Wolf Band
June 24: Class of '82
River Music Experience Live at Five
Start the weekend off right at RME's patio, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, for Live at Five. Concerts (family friendly) start at 5 p.m. Fridays in June and July. For a full schedule, visit facebook.com/events/536163444052138/
June 4: Jason Carl & The Whole Damn Band
June 11: Condor & Jaybird
June 18: Logan Springer Music & The Wonderfully Wild
June 25: Marbin
Summer Music Series
Hit the patio at Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House and enjoy a cocktail, views of the Mississippi River, and live music on most summer Saturdays and some Sundays. For a full schedule, visit: facebook.com/events/295693672131658/
May 29: Brian Skow 5-8 p.m.
May 30: Dave Killinger 4-7 p.m.
June 5: Mo Carter 5-8 p.m.
June 12: Scott Stowe 5-8 p.m.
June 26: Angela Meyer 5-8 p.m.
Levitt AMP Galva Music Series
The Galva Arts Council puts on a free, family-friendly concert series at 6 p.m. Sundays at Wiley Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic, if you'd like. For a full schedule and more information, visit facebook.com/LevittAmpGalvaMusicSeries/
May 30: Good Morning Bedlam, Surf Zombies
June 6: Avey Grouws Band, Stone & Snow
June 13: Shamarr Allen, The Deep Hollow
June 20: Rags and Riches, Ley Line
June 27: Radio Free Honduras, The Arcadian Wild