Live music is back in the Quad-Cities. Here are five places to hear it.
Mask mandates and social distancing requirements are loosening up, and with fewer restrictions, live music is making a very welcome comeback this month. Here are five places to hear it:

Starlight Revue Music Series

NL_730_JazzFest.jpg

Josh Duffee and His Orchestra play the Starlight Revue Music Series in Rock Island this summer.

Rock Island Parks and Rec brings free live music to Lincoln Park Band Shell, 11th Street and 38th Avenue, Rock Island at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in summer. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, the whole family is welcome. For a full schedule, visit facebook.com/events/186050876699809/

May 25: Troy Rangel & Friends

June 1: The Tailfins

June 8: Crooked Cactus Band

June 15: Gray Wolf

June 22: The Hotrods

June 29: 20th Anniversary Concert: Josh Duffee Orchestra

Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series

Moline Centre presents a free concert series at Bass Street Landing at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Bring a lawn chair, there's food and drink available for sale. (No outside alcohol allowed.) It's family friendly. For a full schedule, visit facebook.com/duhshuh/posts/10165101969880142

Minus Six

Minus Six plays the Bass Street Landing Concert Series in Moline this summer.

June 3: First Impression

June 10: Minus Six

June 17: Gray Wolf Band

June 24: Class of '82

River Music Experience Live at Five

Start the weekend off right at RME's patio, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, for Live at Five. Concerts (family friendly) start at 5 p.m. Fridays in June and July. For a full schedule, visit facebook.com/events/536163444052138/

Condor & Jaybird

Condor & Jaybird, a Quad-City based group, is on the lineup for River Music Experience's Live at Five concerts this summer.

June 4: Jason Carl & The Whole Damn Band

June 11: Condor & Jaybird

June 18: Logan Springer Music & The Wonderfully Wild

June 25: Marbin

Summer Music Series

060819-qct-qca-floodfest-020

Local musician Mo Carter will perform on the patio at Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House this summer.

Hit the patio at Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House and enjoy a cocktail, views of the Mississippi River, and live music on most summer Saturdays and some Sundays. For a full schedule, visit: facebook.com/events/295693672131658/

May 29: Brian Skow 5-8 p.m.

May 30: Dave Killinger 4-7 p.m.

June 5: Mo Carter 5-8 p.m.

June 12: Scott Stowe 5-8 p.m.

June 26: Angela Meyer 5-8 p.m.

Levitt AMP Galva Music Series

Surf Zombies

Surf Zombies opens the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series with a free concert on May 30.

The Galva Arts Council puts on a free, family-friendly concert series at 6 p.m. Sundays at Wiley Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic, if you'd like. For a full schedule and more information, visit facebook.com/LevittAmpGalvaMusicSeries/

May 30: Good Morning Bedlam, Surf Zombies

June 6: Avey Grouws Band, Stone & Snow

June 13: Shamarr Allen, The Deep Hollow

June 20: Rags and Riches, Ley Line

June 27: Radio Free Honduras, The Arcadian Wild

