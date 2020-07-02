Maple City Band to perform virtual patriotic concert Saturday in Geneseo

GENESEO — For the past 30 years on July 4, residents and visitors have gathered in Geneseo City Park for the Maple City Band’s Patriotic Concert and ice cream social. This year, the park will be quiet on July 4, but people can still hear patriotic music from Maple City Band members.
MCB will have a virtual concert streamed on its YouTube channel and on the band’s Facebook page (facebook.com/maplecityband/). The YouTube channel can be found through a Maple City Band search to find the green maple leaf.
The virtual concert will feature three types of videos, including photo slide shows made up of area veterans, essential workers, Geneseo’s Aisle of Flags, Kiwanis Club’s ‘Pork in the Park' and MCB band members. Another third of the presentation will have MCB performing on stage at one of the previous July Fourth concerts. The other segment is of small groups of MCB members who have taped something in the past month.
Alan Kiser, in his 14th year as director of MCB, said: “There are many families who have more than one member in the band — siblings or father/daughter, mother/son, cousins, etc. These small group performances show the band members are still playing together at home with the people they are quarantined with even though the whole band can’t assemble.”
The patriotic concert and ice cream social are held each year to raise funds for operation of the band.
“The band still has expenses even though they are not able to perform this summer, such as paying insurance on instruments, music and rent for the band’s music library,” Kiser said.
Donations can be sent online via the Facebook page or mailed to the Maple City Band Treasurer, 1036 Kadel Dr., Geneseo, IL 61254. Instructions of how to donate online or via mail will be included during some of the concert videos on July 4. For more information about MCB and how to help, contact Kiser at director@maplecityband.com
“Whether someone donates $10 or $100, each donation helps and is very much appreciated,” Kiser said.
Veterans and active-duty U.S. armed forces personnel are honored each year at the concert.
“Many bands have military veterans stand in place in the audience as they play the medley of armed services marches,” Kiser said. “Since the audience is spread out in Geneseo City Park, it is hard to see everyone, so I started the tradition of having all the veterans come and stand up in front of the band shell stage.”
“In addition to honoring veterans and active-duty military members, MCB decided to dedicate this year’s concert to all of the essential workers that are keeping our country going.”
“Members of the band and I sure miss being able to rehearse and give concerts this summer,” Kiser said. “It just isn’t safe yet to have large groups of people together. The last two years we have had a great increase in the number of musicians who attend each rehearsal and concert. We average up to 65 members for each performance.”
Kiser was a member of the MCB for 21 years before becoming director.
“There were a couple of years when we had light rain at the July 4 concert and the audience sat with their umbrellas," he recalled. "In 2019, there was a storm approaching on the radar, but we started a little early and got half of the concert in before it let loose on us. We have never had to cancel the event in 31 years. It will be a little different online this year, but people can watch it on July 4 or anytime after that.”
In 1990, the band lost funding from the local Community Chest because of IRS rule changes, Kiser said.
“That first year, the MCB put on a steak fry with the ice cream social. It was a great success, but the board realized it was too much to undertake in conjunction with the concert, so in 1991 they invited the Geneseo Kiwanis Club to provide a dinner, which is known as “Pork in the Park.”
Kiser said about 45 businesses advertised in the MCB season’s print programs.
”The economy is very hard on these local businesses right now, and many of those businesses had already paid to advertise before the shutdown started from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since we are not doing live concerts, we are not printing programs and the MCB gave the businesses the option to receive a refund on their advertisement payment, or a credit toward a 2021 ad, or the option to donate it to the MCB, so we encourage everyone to support local businesses.”
The Maple City Band also performs on several Tuesday nights in the park during the summer, and area groups host ice cream socials in conjunction with the concerts. The concert is presented at no cost, and all money raised from the ice cream socials benefits the host group.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!