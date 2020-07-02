Maple City Band to perform virtual patriotic concert Saturday in Geneseo

Kiser was a member of the MCB for 21 years before becoming director.

“There were a couple of years when we had light rain at the July 4 concert and the audience sat with their umbrellas," he recalled. "In 2019, there was a storm approaching on the radar, but we started a little early and got half of the concert in before it let loose on us. We have never had to cancel the event in 31 years. It will be a little different online this year, but people can watch it on July 4 or anytime after that.”

In 1990, the band lost funding from the local Community Chest because of IRS rule changes, Kiser said.

“That first year, the MCB put on a steak fry with the ice cream social. It was a great success, but the board realized it was too much to undertake in conjunction with the concert, so in 1991 they invited the Geneseo Kiwanis Club to provide a dinner, which is known as “Pork in the Park.”

Kiser said about 45 businesses advertised in the MCB season’s print programs.