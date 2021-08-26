Meet John McFee of The Doobie Brothers. The band brings its 50th anniversary tour to the Taxslayer Center on Saturday.

A: It was interesting because quite honestly I thought, 'Oh well. I'll make the best of it, may be kind of nice to have a little bit of relaxation time and so forth.' But as it turned out I've never been so busy. I was recording, pretty much constantly, I have a great studio on my property. I ended up doing so much recording work and we did a number of videos for want of a better term with the band ... Tom Johnson suggested, 'Hey why don't we do something for our fans while we can't go on the road. Let's do something fun for us, something to keep us occupied...' It was a kind of cool cast of characters, and they put me in charge of the music production on that actually. And I was so busy, recording videos and stuff. I've been trying to work on a solo but it kept getting put on the back burner because I had these other commitments, because I had deadlines, it was interesting. Yeah, it was very busy.