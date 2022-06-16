 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mississippi Valley Blues Society announces 2022 Blues Fest lineup

Logo for the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. 

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society will bring award-winning blues artists from around the U.S. to the Quad-Cities this fall at its annual Blues Fest. 

Blues Fest will run Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.

Rocking out the main stage will be Kevin Burt and Big Medicine, Billy Branch and Sons of the Blues, Joe Louis Walker and Sue Foley on Friday and Ivan Singh, Altered 5 Blues Band, Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, Vanessa Collier and Bernard Allison Saturday.

The Avey-Grouws Band and Molly Nova & the Hawk will perform on the tent stage Friday, and Saturday will showcase Kent Burnside, The Soul Searchers and The Matt Woods Band. 

An expanded group of food and retail vendors will also fill the festival.

Individual day tickets and two-day passes are available online

