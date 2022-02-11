 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Mississippi Valley Fair rounds out grandstand schedule with Flo Rida, Nelly

  • 0
Mississippi Valley Fair celebrating its 100th anniversary.

This is the view from the grandstand where spectators crowd in to see both car races and concerts.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair has officially filled its grandstand lineup for this summer with Flo Rida and Nelly. 

Fairgoers will find food, fun and music at the fair Aug. 2-7. The rappers will take the grandstand stage Aug. 3, preceded by Kid Rock on Aug. 2. 

Other grandstand acts include Jimmie Allen on Aug. 4, Carly Pearce Aug. 5, Brantley Gilbert Aug. 6 and Toby Keith Aug. 7. Concerts begin at 8 p.m..

Fun Cards are required to attend grandstand shows, as no individual concert tickets will be sold. The cards, which cost $80 until June 15 and $100 after, are good for one entrance per day to the fair and one entrance per day to all grandstand acts. All seats are general admission. They can be purchased online or at the fair office. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nick Cannon had 'baby mama drama' after Kevin Hart's vending machine prank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News