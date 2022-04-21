Moline police encourages Quad-Cities to party responsibly on 'Snoop D-O-Double G Day'

Ahead of the rap legend's concert at the Taxslayer Center, where he'll be joinded by Ice Cube and Warren G, the department posted a reference-filled tweet thread encouraging concertgoers to party responsibly.

Expecting a huge crowd downtown after the concert, the department asked that any Regulators ready to mount up not drive while under the influence, and utilize a ride sharing service or designated driver if needed.

"If you are planning on “Sipping on gin and juice,” we ask that you do so with a designated driver, “Rolling down the Street,” so you can smoke all the “Indo” you want without risking having to “Drop it likes it’s hot,” when we pull up behind you," the department tweeted.