A first-of-its-kind, three-day music festival will be among the first events held at The Rust Belt, the 4,000-person capacity music venue opening in February in East Moline.
The festival will be held Feb. 14-16, 2019, and the lineup so far includes acts such as Hiss Golden Messenger, Greyhounds, Ona, Rookie and Moon Ruin, organizer Sean Moeller announced Wednesday. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, he said.
Named Moeller Nights Festival, the event serves as a rebranding of GAS Feed & Seed, a festival series Moeller put on four times since February 2017 at venues in downtown Davenport and in the Village of East Davenport.
The festival, according to Moeller, will feature "some of the best bands in America will be taking permanent residence at our soon-to-open new venue, allowing us to continue expanding this unique festival."
Three-day tickets, priced at $40, and one-day tickets, for $25, are on sale now and available at eventbrite.com.
Moeller, who will book The Rust Belt's shows, said he is planning another concert to serve as a "proper grand opening" of the venue, 1201 7th St., East Moline. That show will be held, he said, the weekend prior to the festival.
When it opens, The Rust Belt will be the second largest music venue in the Quad-Cities.