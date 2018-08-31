Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats along with a slew of other musicians are officially returning to Codfish Hollow later this month for the third annual GARP festival, organizers announced Friday.
The festival, which is co-curated by Rateliff, his band and Moeller Nights, will bring over 15 acts to the barn-turned music venue in rural Maquoketa, Iowa, on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
Nathaniel Rateliff is set to headline the fest on Friday with a solo folk performance and Rateliff and the Night Sweats, a soul/R&B/rock collective perhaps most know for their hit, “S.O.B.,” will headline the fest on Saturday.
Those performances will mark Rateliff’s sixth and seventh times — a Codfish Hollow record — playing at the barn he “claims as his favorite venue in America,” according to a news release.
Others on the festival’s lineup include The Texas Gentlemen, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Okey Dokey, Sam Evian, Campdogzz, Blue Book, Cactus Blossoms, Kirby Brown, Vera Sola, Kyle Emerson, Joe Sampson, Jess Parsons Band, The Dawn, Bad Licks, Katie Von Schleicher, Small Houses and “some additional surprise guests.”
Codfish Hollow, which has hosted concerts featuring hundreds of the country’s best bands and musicians including the Counting Crows, Dawes, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Kurt Vile, Norah Jones and Jenny Lewis, is celebrating a decade of shows this season. The venue’s upcoming schedule also includes shows featuring Colter Wall, Anderson East and Tank and the Bangas.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats have spent the summer so far on playing festivals across the country and world. Earlier this month, they played two sold out nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, Colorado. The band was recently nominated for “Duo/Group of the Year” at the 2018 Americana Awards.
Tickets to GARP will go on sale at noon on Friday and will be available at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
Tickets to the 2017 festival sold out in five seconds.