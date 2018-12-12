Nickelback has joined the grandstand lineup for the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair, fair general manager Shawn Loter announced Wednesday.
The rock band known for songs such as "Photograph" and "Rockstar" is slated to play the Saturday slot of the fair, set to run from July 30 to August 4.
Nickelback previously played in the Quad-Cities five times dating back to 2002, each time at the then-iWireless Center, the Moline arena now named the TaxSlayer Center.
The group formed in 1995 and released its latest album, called "Feed the Machine," in 2017.
Loter announced four of the fair's grandstand acts — Brad Paisley, Dan + Shay, Tesla and Jake Owen — in November. Next summer's fair is set to be a week-long celebration of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' 100th anniversary.
The musical act playing on Wednesday, July 31, has not yet been announced.
As of now, here's the schedule for the grandstand concerts:
- Tuesday: Dan and Shay
- Wednesday: TBD
- Thursday: Jake Owen
- Friday: Tesla
- Saturday: Nickleback
- Sunday: Brad Paisley
Fair-goers can attend all of the grandstand shows by purchasing a Fun Card, which also covers general admission to the fair each day. Those cost $75 and are available online at mvfair.com.