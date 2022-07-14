Opera Quad Cities and Moline Public Library partner to bring music to Moline

In an effort to engage with more of the community, two organizations are working together to introduce a traditionally lesser-known art to those who believe it's just for the elites.

Opera Quad Cities and the Moline Public Library will put on three bite-sized opera performances in their "Opera Out of the Box" series this summer throughout the city.

The first performance, featuring selections from American operas, will take place 7 p.m. July 28 at the library, 3210 41st St. "Three Little Pigs à la Mozart" will be performed 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Esperanza Center, 335 5th Ave. The final performance, of love song arias, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Overlook Village, 941 6th St.

Opera Quad Cities has held monthly performances at the library since January, but halted for the summer, Opera Quad Cities President Ron May said. They were well-received, with multiple shows being filled to capacity. This is where the idea to take the program out into Moline was born.

"Attendance got as high as 50, which for opera I thought was really good for our library," said Moline Public Library coordinator Lisa Powell Williams.

The library is working to expose more of the community to opera, and show that the art form is one anyone can enjoy. Not all operas are high-brow and hard to understand — they're not even all in foreign languages, as suggested in stereotypes.

The series will also bring the library to the community, rather than just bringing the community to the library. In addition to the performance, Williams said they will bring interactive materials for children and let people know about how they can learn more about opera through the library.

"It's not just for an elite crowd," Williams said. "[Opera Out of the Box] makes the library more accessible, makes opera and music more accessible."

Part of the organizations' efforts to make opera more accessible was to make them shorter, May said. Many people can't make the time for full opera performances, which can last three or more hours, so Opera Quad Cities and the library chose selections that work for people on a schedule.

"All of these are about 30 minutes long, short and sweet," May said. "Just a nice little dessert for a summer day."

May said they will start up again this fall, on the second Tuesday of every month, and the organization is also in discussion with the Bettendorf Public Library about bringing mini shows to the Iowa side of the Mississippi River.

Each of the summer performances fit the message of making opera and the library more accessible, May said. Even in the musical story of the three little pigs, the pig who built the most sturdy home learns how to do so after a visit to their local library.

"It seemed like a perfect fit to say, 'Alright, go to the library if you have a question,'" May said. "And that's what this is all about."