Opera Quad Cities brings local talent together for opera showcase

Opera singers with Quad-Cities ties, both up-and-coming and industry veterans, have made their way to Moline to showcase beloved pieces and the talent that's come from the region this weekend with Opera Quad Cities.

Opera Quad Cities' Showcase Concert will bring singers together with a 34-piece orchestra at 7:30 p.m. June 17 and 2 p.m. June 19 at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Members will perform 22 songs from a variety of shows, from arias to duets to choruses.

Tickets cost $30 for adults and $25 for seniors, with free admission to all students who show identification, and can be purchased online or in-person at the door.

The opera showcase will be Opera Quad Cities' first major production since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit made its foray back into live performances in January, putting on a duet performance of "Die Schöne Müllerin."

Opera Quad Cities had originally planned to put on "Madame Butterfly" as its next big production, organization president Ron May said, but the show's reputation as a tragedy felt like a bad fit for the hard times people have gone through.

"We felt the best option was to, in order to re-energize the audience, simply do an opera celebration," May said.

The showcase will feature three returning guest performers — Clare Kuttler, Kelly Hill and Saul Nache. All are Quad-Cities natives.

Conductor Nathan Windt said rehearsals have been coming along nicely. With no pauses in between performances for narration or translations — programs will be provided to the audience with explanations behind the pieces — the orchestra and singers have been working to switch between different times and styles.

"One of the great things for the players, but especially for the audience, is that they're getting all of these different styles back-to-back," Windt said. "So it's both challenging but also really thrilling for the players and for the audience."

Windt, an associate professor of music and Director of Choral Activities at St. Ambrose University, has been involved with Opera Quad Cities since its production of "The Marriage of Figaro" in 2018.

As there is no one story arc to the showcase, the organization was able to pull famous and beloved pieces from a variety of shows. This way the whole audience, from long-time opera lovers to those who have just discovered the art form, will hear songs they can recognize and enjoy.

"I love opera, but every now and again, you get a show, and there's just some real clunkers in the show and you deal with them because the rest of the show is really great or whatever," Windt said. "But this particular production, every song is something that that people are going to recognize and love."

While the featured singers in the showcase have performed across the U.S., some of the chorus performers are still in high school, just getting started with the music style. May said introducing opera to young performers — and hopefully young audience-members — will go a long way in showing that the art form is for everyone.

"We know very well that opera has this stereotype of being elitist, and we work very hard to prove that it's not," May said. "So to convince young people, and help them discover the joy, and the thrill, and the emotion that's within opera, is hugely satisfying."

