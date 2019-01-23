Plenty of people who have attended shows at Codfish Hollow, the popular barn-turned-music-venue in Maquoketa may have seen shingles, or parts of them, lying on the floor.
“That's right,” said Tiffany Biehl, who owns the barn with her husband, Shawn. “Our roof is literally falling off."
Biehl said the barn, which was built in the early 1950s, was last re-shingled more than 40 years ago and many of the shingles have started to curl up.
“There are a few spots where water drips in during heavy rains,” she said. “Now, pretty much every time we get high winds, we'll find quite a few shingle pieces laying on the ground around the barn. It's in rough shape."
That’s why the couple has started a fundraiser — with a total goal of $30,000 — to raise money to build a new roof.
They have raised $5,000 over the last four years. In December, they launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe titled, “Raise the Roof." Of the $25,000 goal listed on the fundraising page, $2,680 has been raised so far.
Biehl said she hopes to re-shingle the roof “as soon as possible.”
“Sometime this spring would be ideal,” she said. “Sometime in 2019 for sure.”
Codfish Hollow started hosting concerts in 2009 and has since hosted musical acts such as Norah Jones, Nathaniel Rateliff and Counting Crows as well as several multi-day festivals.
Biehl said she started the fundraiser because fixing the roof is “not going to be cheap.” And proceeds from shows at the barn would not cover the cost.
“There may be a bit of a misconception out there among some people, but we don't really make much money doing this,” she said. “Most, if not all, of the money generated through ticket sales goes to compensating the artists.”
During the first five years of the business, the shows didn’t make money at all.
“All we did was spend money to keep it all going,” she said. “Out of necessity, we decided to start selling alcohol and that has really helped to fill in a lot of the financial gaps and make things much more sustainable.”
Over the years, Biehl said many people have donated building materials, bar equipment and other items used around the barn and at shows. For her and her husband and the many volunteers who help make Codfish Hollow run, Biehl said, “It’s mostly just a labor of love.”
“A bunch of people (have chipped) in to make something really amazing happen,” she said. “I suppose that's the kind of spirit we're hoping to tap into with the fundraiser.”