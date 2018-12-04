Country artist Aaron Lewis announced Tuesday he is releasing a new album and has mapped out an accompanying tour, which includes a stop at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.
Lewis unveiled the 2019 stretch of dates, coined "The State I’m In Tour: Acoustic Songs & Stories," that will kick off Jan. 24 in Dallas, Texas and is scheduled to wrap up in April in Mainstee, Michigan. He said each show will have an "intimate" feeling.
Fans who purchase a pair of tickets to "The State I'm In" tour will get a physical copy of Lewis' new album, which is of the same name and is due out next year.
Lewis' concert at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14.
Tickets, $38, $53, $63, will be available at the Adler Theatre Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000.