Patrick Sweany, a country/blues/soul musician, has set a concert date in Davenport.
Sweany is slated to play the Rhythm City Casino Resort event center at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, the venue announced Tuesday.
Sweany, a Nashville based singer and guitarist, released his latest album, "Ancient Noise," in May 2018. Some of his most well-known songs include, "Them Shoes," and "Old Time Ways."
Tickets, which cost $15, are available at rhythmcitycasino.com, by calling 844-852-4386 or at The Market inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.