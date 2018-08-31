Sir Paul McCartney is coming to the Quad-Cities in June as part of his eagerly anticipated return to the U.S. with his new Freshen Up tour.
Five confirmed dates have been announced, including the one at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. It marks Paul’s first series of stateside concerts since the One On One Tour that played to some two million fans around the world during 2016 and 2017.
Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 7, and are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, 1201 River Drive, Moline; the TicketMaster Phone Center at 1-800-745-3000; and online at ticketermaster.com
The Freshen Up tour is McCartney’s first outing following the release of his brand new studio album, Egypt Station, out September 7 on Capitol Records.
Featuring the AAA Top 10 single “Come On To Me,” Egypt Station is already generating rave reviews, with Q magazine writing in a 4-star review that Paul is “enjoying his music too much to stop now. And so, for that matter, are we,” and Rolling Stone raving "Macca keeps adding new gems to his songbook, with nothing to prove except he’s the only genius who can do this… And, oh yeah — in his spare time, he happens to still be the greatest live performer on Earth.”