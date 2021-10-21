Planning to be Twisted Sister for Halloween? Dave Moody of Hairball shows you what you need to know

Before he joined the group, Moody had never put on makeup, beyond maybe some eyeliner. He's been a professional musician for all of his adult life, and previously played bass with Billy Ray Cyrus for 10 years. This isn't his first cover band either, he used to perform with an AC/DC cover band called Thunderstruck.

After he was done painting blue points reaching up toward his hairline, Moody moved onto painting red triangles on his cheekbones, connecting to the white along his jaw. He used a makeup wipe to square off the white and red, then took a setting powder to ensure the paint would dry and stay on.

Using an eyeliner pencil that he said would maybe last him one more application, Moody drew a thick outline around his blue brow and eyelids. The final pieces are a beauty mark, which Moody put right beneath his right nostril, and red lipstick.

"It's just a process that you go through on a daily basis, this would be something that I do every day while we're out on the road," Moody said.

While Moody exaggerates Snider's makeup to ensure the audience can see it behind the wig that's consistently in his face, he takes no liberties with the makeup of Gene Simmons. The Simmons character is still fairly new to him, and since the makeup is so symmetrical and recognizable, he really takes his time with it.