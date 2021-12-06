Q&A: Jason Mraz to play 20th-anniversary show at Adler Theatre

A: We’re out there playing songs that we recorded 20 years ago, probably even wrote them even longer ago. I've been through phases with the songs where I'm like, I don't like these songs anymore. I don't understand these songs. And then I go into a phase where I'm like, wow, I really love these songs. These are how I'm feeling right now. I'm like, wow, these are really interesting songs for a kid that I was back in those days, and I just go in and out of loving old songs and wanting to move on to new songs as a songwriter. Honestly, my head is always in the newest stuff that I'm working on. So then when I go out on stage, it's more of a recital. I want to go back and perform these old songs and these old songs, new songs, and then we can all together with some improvisation so that it's still a creative moment. It's not just a rehearsal moment. And through the years, I have some songs I've given up on, I'll never play them again because I just truly don't connect with them or the language. I wrote them maybe when I was more of a 20-something-year-old kid trying to get attention for something. And as I grew, I kind of grew out of those songs. Some songs like “Geek in the Pink,” for example, I just can't get myself to play anymore. I just don't connect with it. But there are a lot of songs in this 20th Anniversary Collection that we're on tour with right now that I'm thrilled about, they’re long, poetic story songs. That, had I not written them and performed them 20 years ago, I wouldn't be where I am today. So I’m happy to be diving back into that material.