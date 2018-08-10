DAVENPORT — Nate Nicholson, the popular lead guitarist of the Q-C band Funktastic 5, died Thursday at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Arrangements for Nicholson, 50, of Davenport, are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Last month, a benefit was held at East End Bolders Club, Moline, to raise money for Nicholson, who was battling cancer, and his family.
In January, Nicholson was diagnosed with stage 4 B-cell lymphoma due to medication for a lung transplant. His family learned the cancer had spread to his brain.
In 2008, Nicholson had a double lung transplant; lymphoma is a cancer commonly caused by the immunosuppressants required for the transplant, according to a gofundme.com page at help-nate-rock-his-battle-w-cancer.
Nicholson underwent an aggressive form of chemotherapy in Iowa City, for which he stayed at the hospital two or three days every other week.
On Thursday, the QC Rock Academy, for which he worked as a guitar instructor, posted on Facebook that Nicholson "seemed to be doing great just last night as he was here teaching.
"Things took a turn last night and we really can't believe that he is gone now," the post read. "He was one of the nicest, kindest people you'd ever meet and one of the Quad City's most loved guitarists."
"Nate truly a gentleman and talented to the bone!," posted Diana DeMarlie. "Funk played at our daughter’s wedding and he was an absolutely joy to work with....the man, the talent & the joy he spread will be missed by many."