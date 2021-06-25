Quad-Cities group Avey Grouws band contributes song to charity album

The Avey Grouws Band released their album "The Devil May Care" in March 2020, just as the pandemic began to hit the U.S. For over a year, the Quad-Cities-based band and other artists saw their tour seasons dry up and their shows disappear.

As they get back into the swing of performing for in-person audiences, Avey Grouws Band is contributing to an album to elevate an organization that helps groups like them.

Silver Lining Album will debut June 29, with all proceeds going to the Artist Relief Project. The Avey Grouws Band is one of nine participating music acts from across the country.

"We just thought it was a good way to give back to the music community," band member Jeni Grouws said.

The album costs $10, and includes both covers and original songs.

Catamount Recording producer Travis Huisman said the idea for the album came about when he was looking into organizations to refer musicians to if they needed help during the pandemic. Most of the artists he knew hadn't had a show in at least a year.