Quad-City Symphony Orchestra partners with community organizations to make live music more accessible

Live music provides a sense of happiness, stress relief and unity for those able to access it. For Quad-City Symphony Orchestra executive director Brian Baxter, music creates connections that can last a lifetime.
For interns in Project SEARCH's year-long program, live music adds a new element to the education they're receiving in transferable work skills and maybe introduce them to a new passion, instructor Stacie Kintigh said.
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra has partnered with 10 social service organizations and nonprofits to launch the Concert Access Pass initiative, which will provide free tickets to clients of these organizations for any symphony performance.
Baxter said the idea came from looking at creative ways to use their complimentary tickets and seeing success from similar initiatives at other orchestras.
"We think it's a really exciting way to connect with a lot of folks who for financial reasons can't afford tickets or feel like they don't belong," Baxter said.
Kintigh said a group of Project SEARCH interns and graduates will use the passes to attend the symphony's concert performance of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."
"If we can offer an opportunity to be exposed to and participate in multiple forms of the arts, we should do that in any way we can," Kintigh said.
Community partners on the program include the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, Child Abuse Council, Dress for Success Quad Cities, Hand in Hand, Illinois Department of Human Services, The Project of the Quad Cities, Project SEARCH, River Bend Food Bank and Second Baptist Church Outreach Music and Arts Academy.
Anyone utilizing the services of these organizations is eligible for the program, Baxter said, and they can request up to four free tickets for any of the symphony's performances. This season's eligible shows include the Masterworks, Up Close and QCSO at the Movies series, along with the Holiday Brass performance and Living Proof Exhibit Opera: Karkinos.
People who qualify will work with their community organization to get a membership card.
Tickets can be requested up to 30 days before the show online, over the phone or in-person at the symphony box office, until the Thursday preceding it. Tickets will not be available at the venue or on the day of the concert. More information on requesting tickets can be found on the symphony's website.
Second Baptist Church Outreach Music and Arts Academy Executive Director Carmen Ausborn said the academy has worked with the symphony before to put on performances to the kids. Bringing students to concerts will introduce them to an environment they might have never seen before, which could help them later transition to a better situation.
"When you have at-risk kids and kids that just don't have that opportunity, people don't realize how important it is for them to be exposed to this caliber of music," Ausborn said. "We are just we are just so happy and so grateful for the opportunity."
The Concert Access Pass is part of a larger push from the symphony to become more accessible and engage with the entire Quad-Cities community.
"If we want to make sure our performances are accessible to as many people as possible..." Baxter said, "this is an essential program to put out there."
Lee Gonzales, peer navigator at The Project of the Quad Cities, has distributed around 15 memberships so far, mainly to clients who have expressed interest in music in the past. People can be hesitate to take advantage of programs like these because they're not sure if they'll be taken away at some point, he said, but he expects to see more people become interested as he continues to promote the passes.
Baxter said the symphony intends for the pass program to be permanent, and plans to partner with more community organizations in the future.
Music can work as a good method of therapy for many people, Gonzales said, such as the clients The Project works with who are HIV-positive or are navigating mental health issues. The passes have opened a door for them to benefit from the joy that comes along with listening to beautiful music.
"I think by us partnering with the symphony orchestra, it helps give [clients] that option to feel a part of something that they never felt before," Gonzales said.