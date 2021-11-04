Quad-City Symphony Orchestra partners with community organizations to make live music more accessible

"When you have at-risk kids and kids that just don't have that opportunity, people don't realize how important it is for them to be exposed to this caliber of music," Ausborn said. "We are just we are just so happy and so grateful for the opportunity."

The Concert Access Pass is part of a larger push from the symphony to become more accessible and engage with the entire Quad-Cities community.

"If we want to make sure our performances are accessible to as many people as possible..." Baxter said, "this is an essential program to put out there."

Lee Gonzales, peer navigator at The Project of the Quad Cities, has distributed around 15 memberships so far, mainly to clients who have expressed interest in music in the past. People can be hesitate to take advantage of programs like these because they're not sure if they'll be taken away at some point, he said, but he expects to see more people become interested as he continues to promote the passes.

Baxter said the symphony intends for the pass program to be permanent, and plans to partner with more community organizations in the future.