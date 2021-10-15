 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad-City Times welcomes bands back to the newsroom with Paper Jams
0 Comments
topical alert

Quad-City Times welcomes bands back to the newsroom with Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0
The Way Down Wanderers 006

“Paper Jam” the first in a series of music events in the Quad-City Times newsroom. Performing Friday, May 04, 2018, a 5-piece modern-folk Americana group, The Way Down Wanderers.

 Kevin E. Schmidt

Concert and conversations are coming back to the Quad-City Times newsroom next week with Paper Jams. 

Paper jams is an intimate, acoustic concert series that began in 2018, bringing local and traveling musicians and groups to the newsroom for short concerts.

8:23
Lissie: Paper Jams
Video

Lissie: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

The COVID-19 pandemic ended the jam sessions, but they're starting up again Oct. 19. Videos of the performances will be posted at qctimes.com and qconline.com and the papers' social media. 

Bassel & The Supernaturals will be the first group to perform for Paper Jams. A Midwest-based, Syrian-American funk and soul group, Bassel & The Supernaturals will perform in the Quad-Cities as part of Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series. 

Check out live music with the Quad-City Times Paper Jams

Looking for music to listen to while you are at home? Give a listen to some of these Quad-City Times Paper Jams.  

16:41
Paper Jams with The Schwag

Paper Jams with The Schwag

  • Updated
  • 0

Paper Jams with The Schwag

Paper Jams with Max Hatt / Edda Glass
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams with Max Hatt / Edda Glass

  • Updated
  • 0

Max Hatt and Edda Glass will be performing Thursday, June 27 at the Cà d'Zan in Cambridge, Ill.

Paper Jams with Andrew Finn Magill Music
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams with Andrew Finn Magill Music

  • 0
Paper Jams with Vandoliers
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams with Vandoliers

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Jams: Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams: Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Jams: Josh Nelson Trio
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams: Josh Nelson Trio

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Jams: Grant Maloy Smith
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams: Grant Maloy Smith

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Jams: The Kaia Quartet
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams: The Kaia Quartet

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Jams: Jenny O.
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams: Jenny O.

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Jams: Dan Tedesco
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams: Dan Tedesco

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Jams: Soren Bryce
Fun and Entertainment

Paper Jams: Soren Bryce

  • Updated
  • 0
Video
web only

Paper Jams: Mo Carter

  • Updated
  • 0
Paper Jams: Michigander

Paper Jams: Michigander

  • 0
15:28
Paper Jams: Birdtalker
Video

Paper Jams: Birdtalker

  • 0

Watch Birdtalker's Paper Jams.

10:26
The Cerny Brothers: Paper Jams
Video

The Cerny Brothers: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cerny Brothers played in the Quad-City Times newsroom on Thursday, Nov. 8.

12:03
Angela Meyer: Paper Jams
Video

Angela Meyer: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

Angela Meyer, a country music singer/songwriter based in the Quad-City area, played a Paper Jams in the Quad-City Times newsroom on Friday, Nov. 2.

14:59
Chicago Farmer: Paper Jams
Video

Chicago Farmer: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0
13:10
Valley Queen: Paper Jams
Video

Valley Queen: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

This Paper Jams features Natalie Carol of Valley Queen.

10:08
Paper Jams: Babe Club
Video

Paper Jams: Babe Club

  • Updated
  • 0

Babe Club is made up of Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell, two former members of the band SUSTO. On the day of their Paper Jams, actually, the …

10:37
Paper Jams: Eric Dodd
Video

Paper Jams: Eric Dodd

  • Updated
  • 0

Eric Dodd played in the Quad-City Times newsroom on Oct. 13, 2018.

11:26
Paper Jams: Lauren Anderson
Video

Paper Jams: Lauren Anderson

  • Updated
  • 0

Lauren Anderson hadn't been back to the Quad-Cities in a few years. The Chicago native studied opera at Augustana College just over the river …

10:12
Airpark: Paper Jams
Video

Airpark: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

Aug. 24, 2018

11:30
The Artisanals: Paper Jams
Video

The Artisanals: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

The warming-up voice of Johnny Delaware, frontman of The Artisanals, echoed from the first-floor restroom of the Quad-City Times building a fe…

9:18
Jake McVey: Paper Jams
Video

Jake McVey: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

In honor of the first day of the 99th annual Mississippi Valley Fair, country artist Jake McVey stopped by the Quad-City Times newsroom. The B…

7:29
Frances Cone: Paper Jams
Video

Frances Cone: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

During one of the year's busiest weekend for the Quad-City Times' staff and parking lot, the members of the Brooklyn-based indie pop band Fran…

10:30
Banditos: Paper Jams
Video

Banditos: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

See Banditos perform at the Quad-City Times.

12:01
Esme Patterson: Paper Jams
Video

Esme Patterson: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

Esme Patterson and her band arrived in Maquoketa, Iowa late on a Tuesday night after a long drive from her home base in Denver, Colorado. The …

11:17
Marah in the Mainsail: Paper Jams
Video

Marah in the Mainsail: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

Marah in the Mainsail, a band from Minneapolis, played in the Quad-City Times newsroom on Tuesday, June 12.

8:23
Lissie: Paper Jams
Video

Lissie: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

Lissie was on the phone when I walked outside to greet her in front of the Quad-City Times building. Her pick-up truck, which she named Pearl,…

11:28
Yes You Are: Paper Jams
Video

Yes You Are: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

Yes You Are joined us in the Quad-City Times newsroom for a Paper Jams concert.

11:26
Paper Jams: Lillie Mae
Video

Paper Jams: Lillie Mae

  • Updated
  • 0
7:58
Condor & Jaybird: Paper Jams
Video

Condor & Jaybird: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

The members of Condor & Jaybird, a band based and well-loved in the Quad-Cities, all happened to wear white on the Friday afternoon they s…

13:00
Mountain Swallower: Paper Jams
Video

Mountain Swallower: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

Mountain Swallower was the first local band to do a Paper Jams and the group showed their hometown pride with an impromptu branding of their d…

15:04
Elizabeth Moen: Paper Jams
Video

Elizabeth Moen: Paper Jams

  • Updated
  • 0

It was 2 p.m. on a Monday, about the time I would typically be craving some afternoon caffeine, when Elizabeth Moen sent me a message on Faceb…

10:37
Paper Jams: Way Down Wanderers
Video

Paper Jams: Way Down Wanderers

  • Updated
  • 0

The Way Down Wanderers are live now in our newsroom for the first-ever session of Paper Jams, a concert series we’re starting to offer a glimp…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bob Marley's life story told in new West End musical

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News