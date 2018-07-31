After a decade in downtown Davenport, Ragged Records & Music plans to expand to its first Illinois location, opening Sept. 24 on the second floor of the former Laborspace building next to Rozz-Tox at 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
In addition to new and used vinyl, CDs and vintage stereo equipment, the store will feature vintage music gear, amps, guitars, keyboards and music accessories, owner Bob Herington said.
Unlike the store at 418 E. 2nd St., Davenport, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the Rock Island store plans evening hours later in the week. He's tentatively planning to be open later on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Herington said he decided to open the new store, to be managed by local artist and musician Jon Burns, since recording engineer Pat Stolley has moved his futureappletreetoo studio from the second floor to the first to an area formerly occupied by artist studio space.
"It seemed a natural place to go," Herington said, noting Ragged Records has partnered with Rozz-Tox on past events, such as last year's All Senses Festival.
The former owner of several Co-Op Records locations in Illinois, Herington opened Ragged Records at the foot of Brady Street in late 2008 and moved to his current location in 2010. Ragged has more than 30,000 new and used rock, blues, soul, jazz, hip-hop and punk records.
Burns, who has done graphic design for the store since 2015, said it made sense to split the new store with an emphasis on music equipment and gear. The Music Go Round store at Davenport's Village Shopping Center closed last year.
"People are interested in vintage equipment, and we will have new accessories," he said. "We'll try to provide people with some cooler, different options.
"People come in and bring in their old records," he said. "They can sell stuff or can get store credit. A lot of people approach us with old stereo equipment.”
Burns also said it makes sense to partner with Rozz-Tox, which boasts many artists and films every week. He said the new store will a place people can visit after work.
"It will be good to have extended hours," he said. "People special order records. They come over every Friday when the new records come out."