Rhythm City Casino adds second show by Rodney Carrington
By popular demand, a second performance by comedian Rodney Carrington, will be 9:30 p.m., March 5, at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center in Davenport.

The show will incorporate social distancing accommodations. Tickets are $55 for early entry and $45 for general admission. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Doors will open 15 minutes prior to show.

Rodney Carrington

  Rodney Carrington  

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Quad-City Times​

