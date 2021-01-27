Rhythm City Casino adds second show by Rodney Carrington

By popular demand, a second performance by comedian Rodney Carrington, will be 9:30 p.m., March 5, at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center in Davenport.

The show will incorporate social distancing accommodations. Tickets are $55 for early entry and $45 for general admission. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.