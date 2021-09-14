Rock Island, River Music Experience to cap off summer season with NOLA Block Party

Since the group had a break between shows, they wanted to try and fit another show in, he said. Danner reached out to Cullen about hosting the group in downtown Rock Island and they worked together to plan the event.

"They were really excited to come play, and it all just fell together," Danner said.

This isn't the first time this summer the two organizations have worked quickly to put on shows. After GARP Fest lost its venue in Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, River Music Experience and Cullen had around a week to help organizer Moeller Nights shift the music festival to Schwiebert Park.

Since Cullen began his position April 1, he's been rolling with the punches just like River Music Experience. These events, along with Alternating Currents' expansion into downtown Rock Island, are just a taste of the culture he wants to bring to the area, and the collaboration he'll utilize to revitalize it.

Going into this planning is more on-the-ground work like trash cleanup and other practices, Cullen said, and it takes a village to get it all done.

"With these early wins, I'll call them, or events that we've been able to get off the ground this summer without much prep time," Cullen said, "I think they set the tone for for what's to come."