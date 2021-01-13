Rodney Carrington coming to Rhythm City Casino

Comedian Rodney Carrington will be performing in March at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center in Davenport.

The performance at 7:30 p.m., March 5, will incorporate social distancing accommodations. Tickets are $55 for early entry and $45 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday.

Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer.

A platinum-recording artist, Rodney's recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records.

His last album "Here Comes the Truth” (released 2017) climbed to #3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawned a Netflix special.

He also added "author" to his list of accomplishments with the release of his book “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean" published by Hatchette Books.

Over the years, he's starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney", which ran for two seasons on ABC, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, “Beer for My Horses,” which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes The Truth.”

Quad-City Times​

