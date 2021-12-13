Santana to perform at the TaxSlayer Center

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana will hit the road with his band in 2022 for the Blessings and Miracles tour.
On the 15-date run which includes an April 15 performance at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from his 50-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond.
The band, which features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums, will also perform songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release.
Tickets for the April 5 show go on sale 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17.
Ticket prices start at $35.50 and go on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
Quad-City Times