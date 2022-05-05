Slipknot to perform with Cypress Hill, Ho99o9 this June at Taxslayer Center

Rock and rap will take the stage together in the Quad-Cities this June.
Slipknot will perform with guests Cypress Hill and Ho9909 at 6:30 p.m. June 5 at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The Iowa-native rock band will stop in Moline as part of its Knotfest Roadshow tour.
Cypress Hill is a hip-hop and rap group known for singles like "Insane in the Brain" and "Tequila Sunrise." Ho99o9 is a fusion hip-hop/punk rock group, which got its start in 2012 in Newark.
Ticket prices range from $39.50-$139.50, and can be purchased
online.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Korn, rocked a crowd of over 4000 Tuesday, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Korn, rocked a crowd of over 4000 Tuesday, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Korn, rocked a crowd of over 4000 Tuesday, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Korn lead singer Jonathon Davis, rocks out to a crowd of over 4000 Tuesday, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Korn lead singer Jonathon Davis, rocks out to a crowd of over 4000 Tuesday, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.
Korn lead singer Jonathon Davis rocks out Tuesday to a crowd of more than 4,000 Tuesday at the iWireless Center in Moline.
