Slipknot to perform with Cypress Hill, Ho99o9 this June at Taxslayer Center

112514-slipknot-korn-16

Des Moines, Iowa, metal band Slipknot rocked a crowd of over 4,000 Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, at the iWireless Center, in Moline.

 Louis Brems

Rock and rap will take the stage together in the Quad-Cities this June.

Slipknot will perform with guests Cypress Hill and Ho9909 at 6:30 p.m. June 5 at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The Iowa-native rock band will stop in Moline as part of its Knotfest Roadshow tour. 

Cypress Hill is a hip-hop and rap group known for singles like "Insane in the Brain" and "Tequila Sunrise." Ho99o9 is a fusion hip-hop/punk rock group, which got its start in 2012 in Newark. 

Ticket prices range from $39.50-$139.50, and can be purchased online

Photos: Slipknot and Korn at the iWireless Center

Photos from the Slipknot and Korn Concert at the iWireless Center in Moline, Tuesday.

