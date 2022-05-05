Slipknot to perform with Cypress Hill, Ho99o9 this June at Taxslayer Center

Rock and rap will take the stage together in the Quad-Cities this June.

Slipknot will perform with guests Cypress Hill and Ho9909 at 6:30 p.m. June 5 at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The Iowa-native rock band will stop in Moline as part of its Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Cypress Hill is a hip-hop and rap group known for singles like "Insane in the Brain" and "Tequila Sunrise." Ho99o9 is a fusion hip-hop/punk rock group, which got its start in 2012 in Newark.

Ticket prices range from $39.50-$139.50, and can be purchased online.

