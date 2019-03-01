MOLINE — Despite the 2017 death of one of its two founders, Steely Dan continues to tour, and the band will make its first Quad-Cities appearance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive.
Tickets ($29.50 to $99.50) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the TaxSlayer Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at ticketmaster.com.
Fagen's founding Steely Dan partner Walter Becker died in September 2017 at age 67. A Los Angeles Times review of a May 2018 concert said the touring band didn't suffer for that loss.
"Fagen was also looking to prove himself away from Becker — to show that their famously opaque division of labor shouldn’t lead us to assume that the quiet guy with the guitar was Steely Dan’s musical mastermind," the review said.
"For all the silky textures of songs like 'FM' and 'Time Out of Mind,' his singing and playing at the Forum had an almost combative edge, as though he were pushing back, at 70 years old, against the notion that the time had come to hang it up," the Times said.