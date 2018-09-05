Before haunted houses and pumpkin carvings top your list of fun to-dos, here's a gentle reminder: Summer isn't quite over.
And if you, like me, are suddenly remembering all those warm-weather happenings you meant to soak up, then have no fear.
We still have time — officially, the fall season starts on Sept. 22 — to enjoy live music on our favorite patios and outdoor festivals and other summer-centric festivities.
Read on for some ideas on how to make the most of it.
Live@Five
River Music Experience's weekly outdoor concert series, called Live@Five, is a summer staple that brings free live music to 2nd Street in downtown Davenport starting at 5 p.m. each Friday. The series runs through Sept. 28 and upcoming acts include the Beaker Brothers Band on Friday, Class of 82 on Sept. 14, Neon Orange on Sept. 21 and The Velies at Sept. 28. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
Thursday Night Groove Series
The Rock Island Parks and Recreation's Thursday Night Groove Series is worth catching in the next few weeks. The free outdoor music series runs through Oct. 11 and each evening includes food and drink vendors plus a dance lesson. Upcoming concerts feature Soul Storm on Friday, Minus Six on Sept. 13 and Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls on Sept. 20. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. each Thursday.
Music on the Mississippi
Here's another series following the theme of free outdoor concerts. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three evenings of live music and dancing, starting on Monday, Sept. 10 with music from Coupe de Ville. Music on the Mississippi concerts run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 at Ben Butterworth Park's East Shelter, at Ben Butterworth Parkway and 55th Street in Moline. Admission is free.
A night at the ballpark
What says summer more than a baseball game? Don't miss a final chance to watch the Quad-Cities River Bandits under the lights at Modern Woodmen Park and soak in the summer sights of the Mississippi River and, of course, enjoy some ballpark food. The River Bandits will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 South Gaines St., Davenport. The game is the second of a best-of-three series and part of the Midwest League Western Division semifinals. If necessary, the Bandits and Chiefs will play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Modern Woodmen Park. The winner of the series will face either Cedar Rapids or Beloit in the Western Division Championship Series, which will start Saturday.
A night at the drive-in
How about fitting in another favorite summer pastime? The Blue Grass Drive-In Theater is open through the end of October and you can catch a movie there Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. For the full schedule and pricing, visit bgdrive.in.
A show at Codfish Hollow
Codfish Hollow's season is a short one, with only six shows — some of which are sold-out — remaining on the barn/music venue's calendar, which ends with a Halloween concert featuring Tank and the Bangas. Before it's sweater weather, though, take in the nothing-like-it atmosphere of a summer show at Codfish Hollow in rural Maquoketa, Iowa. Here's a suggestion: Country artist Anderson East will headline a concert on Tuesday, Sept. 18 with opener Durand Jones and The Indications. Tickets, $25-$30, are available at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
Oktoberfiesta Tapping Party
Sitting on Great River Brewery's patio on a warm afternoon is near the top of my favorite things to do in the summertime. Luckily, the brewery at 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport is hosting a late-summer "Oktoberfiesta" tapping party starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Festivities include a German/Mexican infusion of food and first-of-the-season samples of Great River's Oktoberfest beer.
Celtic Festival
You won't have many more opportunities this year to attend a festival at LeClaire Park in Davenport. The Celtic Festival and Highland Games of the Quad-Cities is one such opportunity, with dancing, music, food, beer, games and more set for Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15 at LeClaire Park. Admission is free. For more info, visit celtichighlandgames.org.
Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts
Next weekend will mark the 31st year for the Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts, billed as the Quad-City area's premier fine arts festival. Riverssance draws top artists from across the country and will have plenty on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. Admission costs $4 per day per person or $6 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under get in free. For more info, visit www.midcoast.org/riverssance.
Brew Ha Ha
Looking to sample a variety of craft brews while overlooking the Mississippi River? Check out Brew Ha Ha, presented by the Jaycees of the Quad-Cities, set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at LeClaire Park in Davenport. For tickets, $25-$35, visit eventbrite.com.
Eat the Streets
Only two dates remain this year for Eat the Streets, an occasional gathering of food trucks below the downtown Davenport Skybridge. Food trucks such as Grillzilla and Eldridge Trails End and more will be set up at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.
Mercado on Fifth
Mercado on Fifth has some summer fun left on its calendar, for example, a "Sunset Salsa" lesson set for Friday's installment of the outdoor night market. Festivities each week feature food trucks, food and crafts vendors, live music and more each Friday through Oct. 26 at 5th Avenue and 12th Street in downtown Moline. For more info, visit mercadoonfifth.com