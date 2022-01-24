 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Zombies to shuffle to Codfish Hollow Barnstormers this July
The Zombies to shuffle to Codfish Hollow Barnstormers this July

  • Updated
Codfish Hollow

An act performs on stage on a recent Saturday night at Codfish Hollow, north of Delmar, Iowa.

 John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Maquoketa will experience a night of the living dead this summer when British psychedelic pop band The Zombies bring its "Life is a Merry-Go-Round" tour to Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. 

The Zombies will perform at 8 p.m. July 2 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Doors open at 6 p.m. Altameda will open the show. 

Tickets will be available for purchase online starting Jan. 25. Codfish Hollow Barnstormers currently requires proof of vaccination to attend shows, and masks are strongly encouraged where social distancing isn't possible. 

More than 50 years since the Zombies began creating music, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the band recorded and released a new album, "Precious Page." 

