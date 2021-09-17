Tickets on sale for Lee Brice concert

Lee Brice with special guest Lainey Wilson will perform at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline at 7 p.m., November 4.
Tickets are now on sale at $39.50, $65, and $85, with a limited number of $99 four-packs. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office and www.ticketmaster.com
With 2.4 billion on-demand streams, and more than 3.3 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. His current single, "Memory I Don't Mess With" was his top most added radio single upon its debut.
He also reached #1 at Country Radio with “One of Them Girls,” which was recently nominated in the category "Country Song of the Year" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Quad-City Times