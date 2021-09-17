 Skip to main content
Tickets on sale for Lee Brice concert
Tickets on sale for Lee Brice concert

Lee Brice

FILE: See Lee Brice this week at the Quad-Cities Convention Center in Bettendorf for an exclusive charity concert tied to John Deere Classic Week.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Lee Brice with special guest Lainey Wilson will perform at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline at 7 p.m., November 4.

Tickets are now on sale at $39.50, $65, and $85, with a limited number of $99 four-packs. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office and www.ticketmaster.com  

With 2.4 billion on-demand streams, and more than 3.3 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. His current single, "Memory I Don't Mess With" was his top most added radio single upon its debut.

He also reached #1 at Country Radio with “One of Them Girls,” which was recently nominated in the category "Country Song of the Year" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Quad-City Times​

