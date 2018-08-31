Maquoketa, IA — Stax Records recording superstars Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are returning to Codfish Hollow barn, the now legendary Eastern Iowa concert venue, Sept. 28-29, for the third annual GARP Fest.
Tickets to this rare and intimate weekend are on sale today at noon @https://www.codfishhollowbarnstormers.com/. The 2017 festival sold out in a Codfish Hollow record 5 seconds.
The festival — co-curated by Rateliff, the Night Sweats and Moeller Nights — will feature over 15 performers across two nights and two stages on the idyllic grounds in Maquoketa, which has hosted performances by hundreds of the country’s best bands, including Counting Crows, Dawes, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Kurt Vile, Norah Jones and Jenny Lewis and is celebrating its 10th years of shows this season.
GARP Festival will also mark the all-time Codfish Hollow record sixth and seventh performances for Rateliff at the barn that he claims as his favorite venue in America.
Performing at GARP at the end of September: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (Saturday), Nathaniel Rateliff beloved folk band set (Friday), The Texas Gentlemen, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Okey Dokey, Sam Evian, Campdogzz, Blue Book, Cactus Blossoms, Kirby Brown, Vera Sola, Kyle Emerson, Joe Sampson, Jess Parsons Band, The Dawn, Bad Licks, Katie Von Schleicher, Small Houses and some additional surprise guests.
The Night Sweats’ self-titled debut album was certified gold earlier this year and its newest album, Tearing At The Seams, is critically acclaimed and features the hit single “You Worry Me.” They’re currently on the worldwide summer festival circuit and recently performed two sold out nights at Red Rocks. The band was recently nominated for “Duo/Group of the Year” at the 2018 Americana Awards and their latest album Tearing at the Seams continues to receive widespread critical praise. Rolling Stone raves, “Rateliff’s restless throwback sound feels like it’s moving toward real revelations,” while Los Angeles Times adds, “The soul-R&B-rock collective…ranks as one of the most thrilling arrivals of recent years, its reputation stoked considerably by the group’s incendiary live shows.”