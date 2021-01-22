Tribute band Arch Allies to perform at Rhythm City Casino Resort

Tribute band Arch Allies will perform March 26 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport.

Show time will be at 8 p.m. This show will have social distancing accommodations with tickets priced $35 for early entry and $25 for general admission.

Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort. Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m.

Arch Allies play the hits of Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO, Boston & Def Leppard and just added Queen.

Quad-City Times​

