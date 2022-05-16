 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

'Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience' comes to Adler Theatre

  • 0
121420-qc-nws-davenport-029

The Adler Theatre on East 3rd Street Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Shawn Klush, described in a news release as "the world’s most successful Elvis tribute artist of all time," will bring his tribute show to the Quad-Cities. 

The Elvis performer will bring the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience" 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 to the Adler Theatre, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport. 

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. May 20 at the Adler Theatre box office or online

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Elizabeth Olsen doesn't hang out with ‘Avengers’ costar Chris Evans anymore after his Marvel exit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News