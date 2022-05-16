'Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience' comes to Adler Theatre

Shawn Klush, described in a news release as "the world’s most successful Elvis tribute artist of all time," will bring his tribute show to the Quad-Cities.
The Elvis performer will bring the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience" 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 to the Adler Theatre, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. May 20 at the Adler Theatre box office or online.
