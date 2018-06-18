A handful of Quad-Citians are now only one degree of separation from Kevin Bacon.
The "Footloose" star visited Davenport on Monday strictly for musical business. He and his brother, Michael, front a folk/rock band called The Bacon Brothers and were in town to record a session at Daytrotter, the recording studio at 324 Brady St., Davenport.
During the 20-minute session, which was streamed live on Paste Music & Daytrotter's Facebook page, The Bacon Brothers performed "Driver" and "Tom Petty T-Shirt" among other tunes. As of 4 p.m., the video had nearly 4,000 views.
The Bacon Brothers have been touring for more than 20 years and released their first album in 1997.
Earlier this month, the six-piece band released their latest album and launched a three-month tour, which includes a concert Tuesday at Delmar Hall in St. Louis. The band is also slated to perform on July 12 at City Winery in Chicago.
The Bacon Brothers' Daytrotter session will be archived and available for listening and viewing at daytrotter.com.