The Hinterland music festival will return for its fifth year to a hillside in rural Iowa on the first weekend of August.
The three-day fest happens in Saint Charles, about 30 minutes south of Des Moines.
It's about a three-hour drive from the metro Quad-Cities.
You should probably know the lineup, anyway.
Announced Tuesday, the lineup includes big gets such as Hozier and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. It also includes three female musicians who are some of the most-often discussed artists today: Kacey Musgraves, Maggie Rogers and Brandi Carlile.
Musgraves won the CMA Album of the Year for 2018′s “Golden Hour." The country music star is performing at the 61st annual Grammys on Sunday and was nominated four times: for “Golden Hour” as well as her songs, “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy.
Rogers burst into the spotlight in 2016 while she was attending New York University. The rapper and producer Pharrel Williams visited Rogers' class and listened to — and praised — her song, "Alaska." A video of the interaction went viral. Rogers, a folk (and so much more) singer-songwriter, performed as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in November and released her debut full length album, "Heard It in a Past Life" in January.
And then, there's Brandi Carlile, a folk rock and Americana singer/songwriter who has been putting out music for over 15 years and is known for hits such as "The Story." Carlile's latest album, "By the Way, I Forgive You," has made a long-deserved splash: She has the most nominations of any female at this weekend's Grammy awards. Her six nominations include Album of the Year, for "By the Way, I Forgive You" as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year, both for her emotional anthem, "The Joke."
The lineup doesn't exactly cool down there. The schedule also features Colter Wall and Jade Bird, who both played sold-out shows in 2018 at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in Davenport as well as Iowa City-based musician Elizabeth Moen, who is slated to play at the Raccoon Motel on Feb. 13.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15. General admission for the three-day festival is listed at $135. A three-day VIP festival pass costs $369 and includes complimentary camping, parking, drink tickets and more. A more exclusive VIP pass costs $699.
For more info, visit www.hinterlandiowa.com.