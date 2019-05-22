ROCK ISLAND — Country music is huge in the Quad-Cities, and Chris Michaels is betting on that popularity to fuel the success of his new business, Billy Bob's Redneck Party Bar, 1722 2nd Ave., in The District, opening this weekend.
“Country music embodies the Quad-Cities; its fans have the widest age range and variety,” Michaels, of Davenport, said Tuesday. A three-month, $250,000 renovation updated the space — vacant the last two years — formerly occupied by Riders, Red Rodeo and The Warehouse.
Billy Bob’s is described as the Q-C's new premier country-themed nightclub and will feature bands, karaoke, Rockstar bingo, a DJ, a mechanical bull, pool tables, dart boards, Jenga, bags and video games.
Michaels has previously worked as a DJ at WLLR from 2006 to 2013, run Thirsty's Bar in Davenport, 2014-15, and was general manager of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Iowa City before undertaking the new venture. Billy Bob's will have 35 mostly part-time employees, he said.
It will be open from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with happy hour every day from 5 to 8 p.m., with $1 off all domestic beers, wells and shots of Fireball for $3.
Michaels feels it’s important to give back to the community and will donate $1 from each Friday cover charge every week to a different nonprofit.
“I would love to help as many local people as possible,” he said, noting the first one will go to the children's hospital in Iowa City.
If an organization is interested in having a donation night, message the Facebook page at facebook.com/Billy-Bobs-QC-475354526334977/.
Something else unique to Billy Bob's will be big screens that will show the featured band as they're playing live, and when a DJ, the song's videos will play, Michaels said. He plans to have live music every weekend. At 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday will be Casey Muessigman and Broseph, respectively, with a $5 cover.
On Sunday, starting at 7 p.m., will be Jerrod Niemann with openers Jay Allen and Zach Zurcher. If you get the $20 tickets (at www.etix.com), you can get in free Friday and Saturday.
Niemann, a 39-year-old Kansas native, has a combined 10 Top 40 entries on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including the platinum No. 1 singles "Lover, Lover" (a cover of Sonia Dada's "You Don't Treat Me No Good") and "Drink to That All Night" and Top 5 single "What Do You Want,” according to his biography.
He also has co-written three singles for Garth Brooks: the chart-topping "Good Ride Cowboy,” "That Girl Is a Cowboy" and "Midnight Sun." Lee Brice, Blake Shelton, Colbie Caillat also have recorded Niemann's songs.
Niemann has sold more than 20 million albums and downloads and has toured with some of country’s hottest acts, including Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.
Billy Bob's will offer free line-dance lessons on from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays for intermediate dancers and from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturdays for all beginners, starting next week.