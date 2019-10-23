ROCK ISLAND – Even if you've seen Ballet Quad Cities' steamy, sensual take on the horror classic, “Dracula,” you haven't seen this year's version.
With several new dancers, a new theater and new set projections, the professional company is having fun sinking their teeth into a new “Dracula Unleashed!” – to be performed this weekend at Moline's Bartlett Performing Arts Center.
“Every year, the company's getting better and better,” longtime choreographer Deanna Carter said this week. “Every new cast member gives it a different voice.”
BQC has six new dancers this year, who bring different personality or interpretation of a role, she noted. “They're doing just beautiful work. These dancers are really talented and really smart, and what I love is, I'm asking to get something out of them dramatically,” Carter said. “They haven't lived with this ballet for 12 years, so it's new for them.”
“Choreography's kind of a living thing, unlike a score of music,” she said. “Dancers' bodies aren't exactly the same and their bodies aren't exactly the same, so in looking at mixing casting dancers, I'm very happy with how it's cast. People's energy complements each other.”
“Everybody feels emotions differently, their body language,” Carter said, noting the new Bartlett Center at Moline High School (which opened in March 2019) offers a larger stage than they're used to. “It's easier for the dancer to move in,” she said.
Typically, the ballet has been done at the Spotlight Theatre (former Scottish Rite Cathedral) in Moline, and this one will have video projections (instead of painted backdrops), BQC executive director Joedy Cook said. “It will be a totally different look.”
“It will bring a totally new, post-modernism feel to it, to contrast with the Victorian era, which I think is gonna be cool and interesting,” said second-year dancer Sage Feldges, a 22-year-old St. Louis native who was at Milwaukee Ballet School three years. She plays the key role of Mina in the ballet, whereas last year she was a vampire and a waltz character.
“It feels like a completely different version of the show,” Feldges said. “I've been having a lot of fun diving into that, and it feels very different for me,” she said, noting the married Mina is complex. “She is the epitome of the Victorian woman – very delicate, prim and proper. She listens to the men who tell her what to do, and Dracula sees her and sees the potential in her.
"He wants her to be his vampire bride and he unlocks this power in her and possesses her in a way. She's fighting against these two versions of herself for the rest of the ballet – the power of the vampire blood and the delicate, feminine type.”
Mina tries to help slay Dracula but fighting her inner turmoil of lust and power. “It's a lot,” Feldges said. “There's a crazy scene where she's hearing him in her mind, but she's fighting against it and she's trying to tell the men where he is. There's a scene where I have to basically act out going mad.”
“It's crazy; it takes so much out of me,” she said. “You have to go to this place, how you would feel in that moment. You have someone's voice in your head. She also feels like she's damned at this point in the ballet. She's in utter despair but she's still trying to pull herself together to save everybody else. You have to pull from something in your life that has made you feel desperate and awful.”
Feldges is comforted by dancing with veteran Domingo Rubio, who returns as the iconic title role. “It definitely helps having your partners be very confident. Domingo has this confidence about him; you just know he's going to be a very reliable partner,” she said. “Even if something goes wrong, he has so much experience, you know he's gonna save you.”
“Every time, it's exciting. It makes it fresh,” Rubio said. “It changes a little bit every time. I compare it to having a dinner with the same menu, but different seasonings and spices.”
“For me, it's trying to adjust and make it fresher. Otherwise, you get jaded. That's one of the risks, once you do a performance, that this is the same...Having a new cast helps a lot,” he said. “It will never be a repeat of anything. I'm gonna try and find a different twist here and there...To be more sarcastic instead of evil, or be more in command instead of mad.”
You have free articles remaining.
In this bloodthirsty tale of terror, Count Dracula slips into Victorian London so that he can rest between victims. The city seems helpless against his frightful powers, and only one man – Dr. Van Helsing (danced by Malachi Squires) can stop the carnage. The ballet features music by Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc, Benjamin Britten, Bela Bartok, and others.
The show's first half features “Halloween IV: The Prom” (choreographed by Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long), which will get spines tingling as they kick off the evening with a spooky music and dance medley.
“It's much more layered and complex and rich now,” Carter said of the current company. “It's a fun process, and they're having fun.”
“They have to put themselves into it,” she said. “That's what's so neat about live theater – you never know what it's gonna be like. The other thing that's so amazing, the dancers feel the energy of the audience. I encourage dancers to trust their instincts. It's acting, but I don't want them to act; I want them to be the character. Don't put on the character like clothing.”
“It may be the same, but it won't be,” she said. “You (audiences) might not be the same when you come again. You're at a different place in your life this time; you notice different things.”
Madeleine Rhode, a 20-year-old Milwaukee native, is among the new dancers and started her training at 5 with the Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy. Last year, she was in that ballet's 2nd Company, a training program for younger dancers.
“As a dancer, your career is very short, very limited, so being in the main company is what you want,” Rhode said of moving to BQC. “So the sooner you can get yourself out there and in a main company, the better.”
“We're all learning each other and adapting to this environment, and working with everybody here. It was nice I was not the only newbie,” she said. “It's been great; I couldn't have asked for a better group.”
“There's something about that performance quality, and how you can express with your body without needing to say anything,” Rohde said of her passion for ballet. “You have to be so expressive and think about each movement and making it deliberate, making sure what you're trying to show to the audience comes across that way.”
There's a part in the funeral procession, where the vampires are with Dracula, celebrating. “We're happy but in an evil sense, that Dracula has just killed Lucy,” Rohde said. “We're hungry for her blood and we're happy that she's dead and she's going to be our next victim.”
There's some leeway in how she expresses that.“We're not afraid to dig deep and just go all out in rehearsals since we know she'll be right there with us,” she said of Carter. “She'll be trying to pull it from us, giving us ideas.”
“In most companies, there's a lot of competition between the dancers, but here it's in a healthy sense,” she said. “We're just trying to push each other to be a better version of ourselves. There's not that negative sense and pressure you can find in a lot of companies.”
“I love doing character roles,” Feldges said. “I love taking myself to that place where I tell that emotional story and spark something in the audience. I love that connection with other dancers on the stage and reaching out to the audience. I love how you can freeze time almost, and get lost in the story.”
She likes to hear the reaction of the audience. “I want to make people feel things,” she said. “When I know it's working, I love it. If I could hear gasps in the audience, when Mina turns, man I'd love to hear some gasps.”